648 MPs currently in country is constitutionally illegal: Rizvi

Bangladesh has a total of 648 sworn members of parliament in the country which is constitutionally illegal, Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"At this moment, there are 648 sworn members of parliament in the country, including 350 from the previous polls and 298 from the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.

So, now when the president calls a parliament session, both members of the parliament of a constituency can attend it. But it is constitutionally illegal," he said during a press conference at the BNP's Nayapaltan office today (17 January). He further said this "anarchy" will continue until the 11th Parliament's term ends on 29 January.

"The High Court could cancel this 12th illegal parliament during this period in the interests of democracy and the country," said Rizvi.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has established a rule of barbaric law in the country," he said. "Judiciary, administration, law and order are being run as she pleases just like during Bakshal's rule. Human rights, constitution and democracy are simply being curtailed," he added.