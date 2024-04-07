Armed groups from outside country attacking Bangladesh: Rizvi

The government has turned Bangladesh into such a vulnerable and defenceless state that armed groups from neighbouring regions are infiltrating our borders, robbing banks, and carrying out attacks, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

"They are attacking police stations in Bangladesh, looting weapons and killing people," said the BNP leader while distributing Eid gifts among the less fortunate in Uttara, Dhaka, today (7 April).

He said, "I cannot say there is freedom in the country nor can I say if sovereignty is left in this country."

Rizvi said, "A country is repeatedly attacking Bangladesh's border. People are being shot and killed almost every day. But the government is not even able to protest, he added.

"A country cannot run like this," said the opposition leader.

He also said ordinary people are living in dire straits due to the rampant rise of daily commodity prices and the gas-electricity-water crisis even in this holy Ramadan due to the terrible misrule of the "second Bakshal" government.