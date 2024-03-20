Rizvi throws his Indian shawl away, calls for boycott of Indian products

Throwing his Indian shawl away, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has called for the boycott of Indian products today (20 March) in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan.

"Social media is buzzing with the 'boycott India' campaign. There is a public dissent against the import of Indian goods. The wave of boycotting Indian products is visible," said the senior BNP leader.

"Therefore, as a party representing the people, BNP and 63 democratic parties and patriotic citizens of the nation are expressing solidarity with the boycott of Indian products," he added.

Addressing the Awami League's reaction to the campaign, Rizvi mentioned that AL leader Obaidul Quader found the social media movement "not expedient," implying discomfort within the ruling party regarding the public's dissent towards India's role in Bangladesh's political landscape.

Rizvi claimed that AL does not seek the mandate of the Bangladeshi people, instead "clinging to power through the backing of the Modi government and entering into bonds of subjugation."

He further accused the AL of perceiving Bangladesh as a "dummy state," alleging that the real power behind the AL is not the people of Bangladesh but India. By supporting the Awami League, India is exercising control over Bangladesh, infringing upon the rights of its citizens," Rizvi added.

Highlighting concerns over foreign influence, Rizvi said, "It is believed that India dictates the appointments of crucial positions like the chief of Bangladesh Police and BGB, undermining our sovereignty."

Rizvi also pointed to statements made by Indian foreign ministry officials expressing support for the Awami League ahead of the January 7 national election. "The notion of our sovereignty is being compromised under the guise of stability under Sheikh Hasina's leadership," he stated.

The BNP leader criticised the Awami League's acceptance of India's alleged dominance, declaring that the "people of Bangladesh will never accept the supremacy of India, even if the AL leaders have." He clarified that the BNP's dispute lies not with the people of India but with the Indian government's policies towards Bangladesh.