Rizvi throws his Indian shawl away, calls for boycott of Indian products

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 04:01 pm

Related News

Rizvi throws his Indian shawl away, calls for boycott of Indian products

Rizvi claimed the ruling party Awami League does not seek the mandate of the Bangladeshi people, instead “clinging to power through the backing of the Modi government and entering into bonds of subjugation”

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 04:01 pm
Rizvi throws his Indian shawl away, calls for boycott of Indian products

Throwing his Indian shawl away, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has called for the boycott of Indian products today (20 March) in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan.

"Social media is buzzing with the 'boycott India' campaign. There is a public dissent against the import of Indian goods. The wave of boycotting Indian products is visible," said the senior BNP leader.

"Therefore, as a party representing the people, BNP and 63 democratic parties and patriotic citizens of the nation are expressing solidarity with the boycott of Indian products,"  he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Addressing the Awami League's reaction to the campaign, Rizvi mentioned that AL leader Obaidul Quader found the social media movement "not expedient," implying discomfort within the ruling party regarding the public's dissent towards India's role in Bangladesh's political landscape.

Rizvi claimed that AL does not seek the mandate of the Bangladeshi people, instead "clinging to power through the backing of the Modi government and entering into bonds of subjugation."

He further accused the AL of perceiving Bangladesh as a "dummy state," alleging that the real power behind the AL is not the people of Bangladesh but India. By supporting the Awami League, India is exercising control over Bangladesh, infringing upon the rights of its citizens," Rizvi added.

Highlighting concerns over foreign influence, Rizvi said, "It is believed that India dictates the appointments of crucial positions like the chief of Bangladesh Police and BGB, undermining our sovereignty."

Rizvi also pointed to statements made by Indian foreign ministry officials expressing support for the Awami League ahead of the January 7 national election. "The notion of our sovereignty is being compromised under the guise of stability under Sheikh Hasina's leadership," he stated.

The BNP leader criticised the Awami League's acceptance of India's alleged dominance, declaring that the "people of Bangladesh will never accept the supremacy of India, even if the AL leaders have." He clarified that the BNP's dispute lies not with the people of India but with the Indian government's policies towards Bangladesh.

 

Top News

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Boycott India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

3h | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

5h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Nafisur's journey from thinking like a monk to MonkMoney

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

17m | Videos
Bfdc ramp of Dhaka elevated expressway opens to traffic

Bfdc ramp of Dhaka elevated expressway opens to traffic

1h | Videos
Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

3h | Videos
Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

4h | Videos