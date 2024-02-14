AL indulging in internal bloodshed to get share of looted money: BNP

BNP on Wednesday alleged that social anarchy has now reached an extreme level across the country, saying the members of the ruling party are now indulging in "internal bloodshed to secure a share of looted money".

Speaking at a leaflet distribution programme, party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also accused Awami League of establishing feudalism throughout Bangladesh after the 7 January election.

"The country has plunged into a deep darkness. A terrible anarchy is going on in the economic and social arena. What is now happening in the social sphere? Universities have turned into dens of sexual harassment," he said.

The BNP leader alleged that "the cadres of the Chhatra League hacked a youth into 10 pieces in Kushtia. Chhatra League activist Sajeeb confessed to their involvement in the murder…they're now not just attacking BNP [followers] as they are killing each other to stake their claim on plundered money."

He voiced concern that the country is now heading towards a dangerous dire consequence as a result of the escalating social anarchy.

Rizvi along with some party leaders and activists distributed leaflets in the city's Gulshan area among the pedestrians, shop owners, transport workers and rickshaw pullers in the area as part of their countrywide programme, demanding the cancellation of the 12th parliamentary polls and a fresh election under a non-partisan government.

The leaflet titled 'Save the country, save the people' demanded the cancellation of the January 7 one-sided by-election, the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina government, and the establishment of an impartial election commission under a caretaker government the release of jailed BNP leaders and activists, including its chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

The leaders and workers of BNP and its associate bodies also distributed leaflets for the second consecutive day in different areas of Dhaka and all metropolitan cities also to mount pressure on the government to reduce the prices of essential commodities.

He alleged that the ruling party leaders are showing arrogance after usurping power through the 'lopsided' 12th parliamentary election.

"The usurper regime is thinking that they have become the owner of Bangladesh after the January 7 dummy election. Our fight against such feudalism will not stop. The power of the people has been taken away. The power of the people must be returned to the people," Rizvi said.

He claimed BNP and like-minded parties are in a street movement to bring back democracy and restore people's power as the owners of the country. "It (movement) is not to bring BNP to power. This is a struggle to return power to the people."

The BNP leader alleged that Bangladesh's sovereignty has been weakened due to the government's inaction and subservient policy. "Bangladeshis are being shot like birds on the India-Bangladesh border… gunfire is being exchanged regularly near the Teknaf-Ukhia border. Bangladeshi farmers are unable to work and they are spending their days in fear, but our government is silent. This situation cannot continue."

