President Shahabuddin exchanges views with journalists in Pabna

Bangladesh

UNB
28 September, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 11:17 am

President Shahabuddin sought support from journalists to implement the projects adopted for the development of Pabna.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin exchanged views with journalists in Pabna, including members of the Pabna Press Club, on Wednesday.

In the evening, during the views exchange at the Pabna Circuit House, the president depicted the development of Pabna, including the construction of a 500-bed general hospital and the renovation of the Ichamati River.

At the time, President Shahabuddin sought support from journalists to implement the projects adopted for the development of Pabna.

President of Pabna Press Club ABM Fazlur Rahman and Secretary Shoikat Afroz Asad were present at the time

Secretaries concerned to the president were also present.

Earlier in the afternoon, President Shahabuddin arrived in Pabna on a three-day visit. Upon arriving at Pabna District Stadium by helicopter, Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, president's son Md Arshad Adnan, and local parliamentarians and political leaders welcomed the him.

President Shahabuddin's wife, Dr Rebecca Sultana, and his family members are accompanying him on the visit.

