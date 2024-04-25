Bangladesh Bank restricts entry for journalists

Banking

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 05:45 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank restricts entry for journalists

The central bank's decision comes as its various departments are scheduled to sit with a team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the international lender's $4.7 billion loan package for Bangladesh.

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
Bangladesh Bank restricts entry for journalists

The central bank has imposed a strict restriction on journalists' access to its building.

From now on, journalists will only be able to visit the spokesperson of the bank at its building using a specific permit issued by the bank, Mezbaul Haque, the Bangladesh Bank spokesperson, told The Business Standard today (25 April).

"However, journalists will be able to visit other officials of the bank if the officials issue them a permit.  Journalists will no longer be able to freely enter any department of the central bank as before," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to journalists, this is the first time such a restriction has been imposed.

The central bank's decision comes as its various departments are scheduled to sit with a team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the international lender's $4.7 billion loan package for Bangladesh.

Journalists have condemned the restrictions and protested in front of the office of the Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder earlier on the day.

Economic reporters stage a sit-in protest in front of the Bangladesh Bank governor&#039;s office. Photo: Collected
Economic reporters stage a sit-in protest in front of the Bangladesh Bank governor's office. Photo: Collected

Economic reporters from various news outlets staged a sit-in programme in front of the building from 11:00am to 12:30pm.

Obaidullah Rony,  special correspondent of Daily Samakal who also covers the central bank, told The Business Standard that journalists had free access to Bangladesh Bank earlier.

"Free access of journalists to Bangladesh Bank departments has been obstructed. Journalists needed to use permits to enter the Bangladesh Bank prior to this as well. But we could move freely inside the building. Now, our movement is being controlled."

Meanwhile, Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) President Refayet Ullah Mirdha and General Secretary Abul Kashem have met with the central bank governor over the announced restriction. 

Economic reporters have alleged that as the Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf has failed to take effective measures in controlling inflation and curbing the volatility in the dollar market, such restrictions were imposed.

"As these issues are being published by the media, he has imposed strict restrictions on journalists' entry to the Bangladesh Bank," an economic correspondent of a private news outlet told TBS on condition of anonymity.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Journalists / Bangladesh Bank / entry restriction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

3h | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

5h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the new circuit breaker because of the big fall in the stock market?

Is the new circuit breaker because of the big fall in the stock market?

29m | Videos
Will the New York stadium be done before the T-20 World Cup?

Will the New York stadium be done before the T-20 World Cup?

1h | Videos
What needs to be done to lead the economy ahead

What needs to be done to lead the economy ahead

9m | Videos
Iran's uranium enrichment will take another week

Iran's uranium enrichment will take another week

2h | Videos