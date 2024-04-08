DUJ demands immediate payment of Eid overtime bills of journalists

Bangladesh

DUJ demands immediate payment of Eid overtime bills of journalists

Leaders of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) have demanded immediate payment of overtime bills for journalists who will be working in media outlets during the Eid holidays.

In a statement, DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akther Hossain said it is the right for every worker to enjoy holidays during festival. 

According to the Labour Act, the overtime bills of workers must be paid if they are in duty during holidays, they said.

The leaders urged all respective authorities of media outlets to take steps in this regard, the statement said.

They also extended Eid greetings to all journalists and employees of media houses.
 

