President for Dhaka-Thimphu joint work for regional development

A file photo of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected
A file photo of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today put emphasis on the joint coordination and initiatives of Bangladesh and Bhutan for regional prosperity and development.
 
"Two countries can enhance regional cooperation by utilizing the strengths and priorities of their respective countries," he said while visiting Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgel Wangchuck paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban this (26 March) afternoon.
 
President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed journalists after the meeting.
 
Noting that the bilateral relations have been positive over time, he said currently the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, electricity, connectivity, agriculture, education, cultural exchange, people-to-people contacts and tourism is progressing well.
 
The head of state also highlighted the potentials of Bhutan and Bangladesh for mutual cooperation within regional platforms like SAARC, BIMSTEC, SSEC and BBIN.
 
On the special invitation of Bangladesh President Shahabuddin to celebrate the 54th Independence Day, the King and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan is now in Dhaka on a four-day official visit.
 
The president expressed his gratitude to the king as he accepted the invitation and came to visit here in this historic month of March.
 
Referring to the strong and historic ties of friendship between Bangladesh and Bhutan, President Shahabuddin expressed the hope that the two governments would work together to fulfill the aspirations of the people, for the common history, geographical proximity, prosperity and development of the two countries.
 
President Shahabuddin, also valiant Freedom Fighter, recalled Bhutan's role as the first country to recognize Bangladesh as an independent state on December 6, 1971 and said with gratitude, "The people of Bangladesh are grateful to Bhutan."

The king of Bhutan appreciated the unprecedented development in various sectors, including socio-economic culture under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 
He referred to the elections held in harmony in his country and highlighted various aspects of the practice and development of democracy.
 
The Bhutanese king praised the quality of Bangladeshi products including readymade garment, ceramics and medicines.
 
He also expressed interest in increasing bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including education, culture, communication and tourism in the days to come.

During the meeting, Industry, Commerce and Employment Minister Namgyal Dorji, Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister D.N. Dhungyel and Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk were present, among others, from Bhutan side.
 
Meanwhile, from Bangladesh side, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat and secretaries concerned were present there.
 
Earlier, on his arrival along with Queen at Bangabhaban at 4:25pm, the president welcomed Bhutanese king with a bouquet while president's wife Dr Rebeka Sultana received Bhutanese Queen Jetsun Pema with another bouquet.

After the meeting with the President, Bhutanese King signed a visitors' book.

The Bhutanese delegation later attended the reception ceremony followed by dinner.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin / Bangladesh / Bhutan

