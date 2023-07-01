President arrives in Madinah after performing Hajj

Bangladesh

BSS
01 July, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 01:25 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has arrived in Madinah to visit (Ziarat) the Mazar of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) after performing the holy Hajj in Makkah.

The Head of State reached Madinah at about 9:30pm (local time) on Friday (30 June) night.

Earlier, he performed Tawaaful-Iftaadhah (farewell Tawaaf) at the Al-Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba Sharif) on Friday afternoon (10 Zil hajj), the last day of the holy Hajj ceremony.

President Sahabuddin arrived at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 23 June as a Royal guest on a 10-day visit to perform the Hajj.

As part of the Hajj procedures, the President along with his wife Dr. Rebecca Sultana and other family members performed Umrah as a Royal guest on 24 June.

The President visited Mina on 26 June (8 Zil hajj) followed by a state protocol.

He went to Arafah on 27 June (9 Zil hajj). President Sahabuddin spent the whole day there (at Arafah) as part of the holy Hajj process like other pilgrims.

He left Arafah after sunset at Muzdalifah and offered Maghrib and Isha prayers there.

According to custom, all Hajj pilgrims spent the night there on the ground under the open sky.

The President, after performing the Fazr prayers, went to Mina again on Wednesday.

He performed stoning at Jamarat al-Aqaba, animal sacrifice, shaving the hair and Tawaf al-Ifadah, which involves circling the Kaaba seven times, and Sa'i,
running or walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwah, in Makkah.

On the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, the President threw small pebbles or stones, which he took on the night of Muzdalifah, at the "Great Aqaba" column.

The ritual is an emulation of Prophet Ibrahim (A)' s stoning of the devil at the three spots where he is said to have appeared trying to dissuade him from obeying Allah's order to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismael (A.).

Later, he went to the Royal Palace of Makkah from Mina again and performed Tawaaf in Makkah yesterday (Friday). From there, he left for Madinah last night.

The President will offer doa at the shrine of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in Madinah.

Afterwards, he will leave for Dhaka from Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah on 2 July by a VVIP flight (BG-338) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The aircraft, carrying the President and entourage members, is likely to land in Dhaka on 3 July.

President Mohammad Shahabuddin / Hajj

Comments

