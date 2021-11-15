UP polls violence: Injured Madaripur man dies in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
15 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 04:10 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A 60-year-old man, who was injured in a bomb attack during a clash between two rival groups ahead of Sidikhan union Parishad election on Wednesday, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Monday. 

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Pada, a supporter of Milon Mia, an independent candidate for chairman post.

Ishtiak Ashfaq Russel, officer-in-charge of Kalkini Police Station, said the clash broke out between the supporters of Milon Mia and Awami League-backed candidate Chan Mia Shikder. 

A chase and counter-chase took place between them and a number of bombs were hurled during the incident.

Alamgir suffered injuries in the attack and was undergoing treatment at hospital in Mohammadpur area of Dhaka where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, said the OC. 
 

