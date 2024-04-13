Attack by ‘rivals’ leaves 4 BCL activists injured in Lakshmipur

One of the four injured Chhatra League men

In an incident early Saturday, at least four members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) sustained injuries in a violent attack in Chandraganj, Lakshmipur. The confrontation occurred around 2:30 am near a local pond in the Pachpara area of Chandraganj union.

The victims, identified as M. Sajeeb, Saiful Patwary, Saiful Islam Joy, and Rafi, are affiliates of the Chandraganj upazila BCL unit led by General Secretary Masudur Rahman Masud.

In response to the severity of their injuries, Sajeeb, Patwary, and Joy were urgently transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital for advanced care.

Sajeeb is vying for the presidency of the Chandraganj Kafil Uddin University College BCL unit.

Masudur Rahman, the local BCL General Secretary, attributed the assault to ongoing conflicts with Kazi Bablu, the president of the upazila's Swechasebak League unit.

Emdad Hossain, the Officer-in-Charge at Chandraganj Police Station, acknowledged the incident. The police are actively seeking the unidentified attackers.