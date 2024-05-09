Upazila polls: Roma Akhtar unofficially wins in Nasirnagar, Sher Alam Mia in Sarail

Roma Akhtar has been unofficially elected as the chairman in Nasirnagar Upazila Parishad election while M Sher Alam Mia has been unofficially elected in the Sarail Upazila Parishad election.

District Election Officer and Returning Officer Mohammad Sadikul Islam disclosed the matter after counting around 12:45am today (9 May).

Among the elected, Roma Akhtar is the co-vice-chairman of Nasirnagar Upazila Awami League and Sher Alam Mia is the former general secretary of Sarail Upazila Jubo League.

Returning Officer Sadikul Islam informed that with the horse symbol, Roma Akhtar has been elected uncontested with 33,901 votes as the chairman of Nasirnagar Upazila Parishad.

Her closest competitor, Omar Khan Anarsha, received 18,380 votes with the pineapple symbol.

And in the Sarail Upazila Parishad election, chairman candidate Sher Al Mia has been elected with 39,306 votes with the motorcycle symbol. His closest competitor and current chairman Rafiq Uddin Thakur received 28,944 votes.

Earlier, on Wednesday (8 May), voting took place from 8am until 4pm at 177 centres in those two upazilas.

A total of 11 candidates contested for the chairman position in the election.

