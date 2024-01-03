Why JaPa, BNM, Trinamool candidates pulling out from polls

Candidates from three opposition parties—Jatiyo Party, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), and Trinamool BNP are either withdrawing from the polls or inactive in their campaign efforts.

Around 30 candidates from these three parties pulled out of the elections till today, complaining that they were not getting support and funds from their organisations. Some also expressed concerns about the election environment and seat sharing with the ruling party.

Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader said those who are withdrawing from the election and placing blame on central leaders are violating party discipline and acting with personal motivations.

However, earlier on Monday, he said candidates have been given the instruction that they can leave the electoral race if they want, saying, "They have the freedom to decide on their participation in the polls."

Political analysts said the JaPa's decision to contest the polls through concession of 26 constituencies from the ruling Awami League has made the party candidates in the remaining constituencies feel neglected.

This has resulted in a kind of estrangement among them, which may pose a threat to their organisational strength in the post-election period.

At least 25 JaPa candidates pull out

The Jatiyo Party had fielded 265 candidates, followed only by the AL's 266. However, internal dissatisfaction among the party's grassroots leaders has led approximately 25 Jatiya Party candidates to declare their withdrawal from the elections till today.

Many expressed their disagreement with the strategy of contesting through a "compromise" with the AL, considering it a "mistake."

Besides, some said they were told the party would help with money for the election, but now, those who used their own funds and campaigned are not getting the promised support.

Sohrab Hossain from Chuadanga-1 and Rabiul Islam from Chuadanga-2 of the Jatiya Party formally announced their withdrawal from the election in a press conference today.

Sohrab said he decided to withdraw due to the demeaning and slanderous behaviour of JaPa's chairman and general secretary. "Due to funding issues and non-cooperation of central leaders, I was forced to withdraw from the election."

Sabbir Ahmed, JaPa candidate for Sylhet-5, who also withdrew today, said the lack of a fair election environment and "pressure" as reasons for his decision.

"The government promised a free, fair, and impartial election, but that promise is nowhere to be seen on the ground," Sabbir Ahmed said. "There is no environment for a fair election, and it's impossible to contest in this situation."

On the same day, Ataur Rahman Ata from Gaibandha-5 withdrew from the election, citing an unfavourable situation.

On Tuesday, the candidates of Tangail-7, Dinajpur-2, Gazipur-4 and Sunamganj-1 announced their withdrawal from the election.

Earlier on Monday, the nominated candidate of Jatiyo Party for Habiganj-2 seat announced not to contest.

On December 31, the candidates of Barishal-2, Barishal-5, Barguna-1 and Gazipur-1 seats also announced their withdrawal.

Jatiya Party candidate MM Niaz Uddin announced his withdrawal from the election on Sunday in two seats in Gazipur.

Niaz Uddin said, "I have stepped down due to unilateral election of the government, overall political situation and personal reasons. There was no discussion with the central leaders about my resignation."

JaPa Praesidium Member Shafiqul Islam Sentu, who was a candidate for Dhaka-13 and 14 seats but later withdrew, said, "GM Quader, Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Anisul Islam Mahmud have committed dishonesty."

"They have destroyed the party for personal gains. They are conducting elections in contract with the government. Not looking for anyone now," he said.

'No level playing field'

The Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) initially aimed to make a splash in the election. However, the plan failed, and they ended up fielding candidates in 56 seats. Now, only a few candidates are actively campaigning, and some have already withdrawn from the election.

On Tuesday, BNM nominated candidate of Sunamganj-4 constituency, former MP Dewan Shamsul Abedin, announced his withdrawal, complaining that there was "no level playing field in the electoral field."

He cited various conspiracies against him, including attempts by the Election Commission to remove him from the election.

BNM's Acting Chairman Shah Mohammad Abu Zafar, a candidate for Faridpur-1, and Secretary General Shahjahan, contesting in Chandpur-4, are actively campaigning. However, there is little activity in the seats of the rest of the party's candidates.

'No support from central'

Meanwhile, Trinamool BNP's Chairperson Shamser Mubin Chowdhury in Sylhet-6, General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandakar in Narayanganj-1, and former MP Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury are conducting rigorous election campaigns. Antara Selima Huda, daughter of the party's founder Nazmul Huda, is also actively campaigning in Munshiganj-1.

Out of the 135 constituencies that Trinamool BNP is contesting, candidates in the remaining constituencies are not actively campaigning.

They cited a lack of support from the party, particularly in terms of financial assistance for election expenses.