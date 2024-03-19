From grand promises to eviction: BNM's political dream goes homeless

The entrance to the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement's party office remains locked, signalling minimal activity since the national polls, with the space now available for new tenants in the capital’s Gulshan-2. The photo was taken on Thursday. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

The Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), formed just five months prior to the 12th general polls with promises to shake up the country's political scene, quickly became inactive post-election and now has vacated its hastily rented lavish party office in Gulshan.

The BNM was registered on 10 August, operating from a two-room 400 sq ft flat in Mohakhali. However, after the announcement of the election schedule on 15 November, the party swiftly relocated to a larger 2,285 sq ft office space in Gulshan-2.

Party nomination forms were sold and candidates were selected from the Gulshan office.

However, since election day, the office has been quiet, often locked as leaders and workers didn't show up.

On Thursday, the office was found closed, and a "to-let" sign was hung outside. It included the contact information of the flat's owner and manager, indicating that the space was available for rent as an office or bank.

When contacted as a potential tenant, flat owner Md Marfoth Ali said he was seeking Tk2.50 lakh as monthly rent along with Tk30 lakh in advance.

Regarding the previous tenant, Marfoth Ali, former senior vice-president of Bhatara Awami League, explained the space was provided to the BNM rent-free for three months, with no advance payment.

"The party was granted an extension until 21 February to move out. However, as its leadership failed to comply, they were ultimately evicted on 25 February," he told TBS.

The owner added that he had let the BNM use the space as a "favour to some people and to keep good relationships." He said he will not rent the space to any political party.

Later, responding to a separate call from a reporter of TBS, Marfoth Ali said his son was involved in renting the office space and he was unaware of the details of the contract involved.

Meanwhile, Md Shahjahan, secretary general of the BNM, told TBS that the party voluntarily left the Gulshan office once the three-month contract expired.

"As the elections were imminent, we took the office in a hurry. We left the office as the owner was not willing to give the office to a political party. No one forced us to leave the Gulshan office," he added.

He said the BNM has rented another office room in Gulshan, but refused to disclose its location. "We will inaugurate the new office after Eid."

He, however, denied any instability within the party. "Due to Ramadan, the people of the party are in their respective areas. We are working with various district and upazila committees. After Ramadan we will be back in our main activities."

The BNM was allotted "anchor" as party symbol for the national elections held on 7 January. Initially, the party aimed to make a splash in the elections. However, the plan failed, and it ended up fielding candidates in 56 seats.

The party failed to win any seats and all but one of its candidates lost their deposits.