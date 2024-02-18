New 'Jatiyo Party' being formed as Raushan announces national council

Raushan Ershad, the chief patron of Jatiyo Party, has announced to hold its national council on 9 March, aiming to "revitalise" the party amid escalating internal conflicts in party leadership after the election debacle.

To arrange the national council, Raushan announced the convening committee consisting of five leaders. Kazi Feroz Rashid has been appointed as the convener, Syed Abu Hossain Babla as the co-convener, Golam Sarwar Milan as the joint convener, Safiqul Islam as the member secretary and Ziaul Haque Mridha as the treasurer.

However, Jatiyo Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu trashed the matter, saying, "We have nothing to do with what she (Raushan Ershad) does. We are not saying anything about her out of respect. We have nothing to do with their programme."

Meanwhile, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader relieved the party's co-chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla from the party apparently for lending his support to Raushan.

The action was taken against Babla by issuing a press release by Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of the GM Quader-led Jatiyo Party, soon after Raushan's announcement to hold the council.

At the press conference held at her Gulshan residence, Raushan said, "Jatiyo Party is now in dire straits. To overcome the situation and considering the demand of our leaders and supporters, I have decided to hold the national council on 9 March to revitalise the party."

Meanwhile, Mujibul Haque Chunnu talked to the media at the party chairman's office at Banani about Raushan's announcement.

"We did not call any council. We do not have any connection with that. Others can hold 10 councils, and form committees but we do not have anything to do with it. There are many Jatiyo Party like Jatiyo Party (Manju). Anyone can form a bracketed Jatiyo Party," he said.

Earlier, a section of the defeated candidates in the 7 January polls staged a protest at the party office demanding the resignation of top leaders after the election debacle. Later, they held a meeting with defeated candidates from across the country and criticised party leadership. Some leaders were also expelled from the party for such activities.

On 28 January, Raushan Ershad declared herself as the party chairman, relieving the current party chief and secretary general from their posts, amid growing resentment among the party rank.

She also appointed Jatiya Party presidium member Kazi Mamunur Rashid as the secretary general of the party.

In the 7 January election, Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader nominated Babla for Dhaka-4 constituency and Kazi Firoj Rashid for Dhaka-6 Constituency. Firoj Rashid did not participate in the election as the ruling Awami League left the seat for their party.

At the press conference held today, Kazi Firoz Rashid and Syed Abu Hossain Babla for the first time appeared beside Raushan while announcing the committee for the council.

At the press conference, Babla said, "The council will create new enthusiasm in the Jatiya Party under the leadership of Roshan Ershad."

He said, "We have heard that the party is bigger than ourselves, the country is bigger than the party. And what did we see this time? The party is bigger than the country, itself is bigger than the party. No party can run like this. Therefore, we will be able to reflect the expectations of the people towards the Jatiya Party."