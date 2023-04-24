We hope new president will assist govt, EC to ensure free, fair elections: GM Quader

Politics

TBS Report
24 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 05:00 pm

Related News

We hope new president will assist govt, EC to ensure free, fair elections: GM Quader

TBS Report
24 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 05:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has expressed hopes that newly-elected President Md Shahabuddin will assist the government and the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections.

Quader, also the deputy leader of the opposition, congratulated Md Shahabuddin on taking charge as the 22nd president of the country.

In a congratulatory message today, Quader said the president's prior experience in the judiciary will be helpful in managing the state.

"The nation will benefit if the president fulfills his duty as the guardian of the people regardless of party affiliation. Md Shahabuddin will certainly strive to protect people's rights," he added. 

Veteran freedom fighter and politician Mohammed Shahabuddin was sworn in as the 22nd President of Bangladesh at a ceremony in the packed Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban this morning.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath of office of the president at 11am.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, cabinet members and several hundred distinguished guests attended the state ceremony.

 

Top News

President / Md Shahabuddin / GM Quader / Jatiya Party (JP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

2d | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

2d | Features
Nilufa Begum, one of the thousands of Rana Plaza collapse survivors, earlier this month in Savar. Photo: Noor A Alam

'I have nothing. Rana Plaza took my everything'

7h | Panorama
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

22m | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

1h | TBS Stories
What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

3d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

3d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays