We hope new president will assist govt, EC to ensure free, fair elections: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has expressed hopes that newly-elected President Md Shahabuddin will assist the government and the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections.

Quader, also the deputy leader of the opposition, congratulated Md Shahabuddin on taking charge as the 22nd president of the country.

In a congratulatory message today, Quader said the president's prior experience in the judiciary will be helpful in managing the state.

"The nation will benefit if the president fulfills his duty as the guardian of the people regardless of party affiliation. Md Shahabuddin will certainly strive to protect people's rights," he added.

Veteran freedom fighter and politician Mohammed Shahabuddin was sworn in as the 22nd President of Bangladesh at a ceremony in the packed Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban this morning.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath of office of the president at 11am.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, cabinet members and several hundred distinguished guests attended the state ceremony.