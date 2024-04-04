Ambassadors of Portugal, Bahrain present credentials to President

Newly appointed Ambassador of Portugal to Bangladesh João Ribeiro de Almeida and Ambassador of Bahrain Abdulrahman Mohammed AlGaoud on Thursday presented their credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

A smart contingent of the Presidential Guard Regiment received them with a guard of honour on their arrival at the Bangabhaban, president's press secretary told UNB after the meeting.

Welcoming the new ambassadors, President Shahabuddin said that Bangladesh is working to develop bilateral and multilateral relations with all the countries of the world.

He said that in the current context, it is very important to increase trade and investment along with the development of diplomatic relations.

The president said that there is no alternative to mutual and multilateral cooperation in the current world situation.

Highlighting the existing potential in Bangladesh's various sectors including garments, medicine, ceramics, leather and leather goods, the president urged the ambassadors to take the initiative to explore the mutual potential.

During the meeting, the ambassadors of Portugal and Bahrain praised the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

The ambassadors highlighted the contribution of the peace-loving and skilled workers of Bangladesh to the economic development of their countries.

The new ambassadors sought the president's full cooperation while performing their duties in Bangladesh.

Secretaries of the president's office were also present.