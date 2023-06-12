Voter turnout in Barishal-Khulna shows BNP wrong about people's interest in polls: Quader

Pointing out that the Election Commission had said there was 50% turnout in today's Khulna and Barishal city polls, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader questioned how BNP could still claim that people had no interest in voting.

"The boat symbol is going to win both the polls," said Quader on Monday.

Addressing the triennial conference of six wards under the Dhaka-16 parliamentary seat organised by the Jubo League in the capital's Pallabi area, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, also criticised the BNP over its comment that AL would not win even 30 seats if the election was held under a caretaker government.

"In 2008, the election was held under the caretaker government and BNP got only 29 seats," said Quader, adding, "The caretaker government will not return again; the court has sent the system to the grave."

The AL general secretary said, "The BNP created a buzz over loadshedding a few days ago.

"The BNP gave people poles, and the Awami League gave electricity. During their tenure, the power generation was 3,200MW, which was increased to 27,000MW by the Awami League government."

Quader said with the decrease in temperature, loadshedding has reduced and will not continue.

The price of soybean oil has also decreased by Tk10 per litre,

He said the prices of essential commodities will continue to fall and people will have no more suffering.