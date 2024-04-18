BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul, lying continuously: Quader

BSS
18 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 07:09 pm

BSS
18 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 07:09 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (18 April) condemned and protested the "false, fabricated and politically motivated" statements of BNP leaders.

"BNP leaders, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, are lying continuously. In fact, they have no respect for democracy and the rule of law," he said in a statement.

Quader said BNP is patronising arson terrorists. On the other hand, they allege that the government is suppressing the opposition party when the law enforcers take legal actions against the terrorists, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said BNP is hatching conspiracy continuously to destroy the continuation of democracy and stability. The party (BNP) carried out terrorist activities to destroy democracy and to foil elections before the 12th national polls, he said, adding, BNP-Jamaat had killed hundreds of innocent people through arson and petrol bombs attacks during 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The AL general secretary said the government is not sending anyone to jail recklessly rather accused BNP leaders and activists are facing law and court and getting bails.

The court will take proper legal actions against the terrorists and their godfathers who were involved in killing innocent people and destroyed public and state properties, he added.

Quader said BNP leaders are not respectful to the law. So, they are trying to provide protection to terrorists raising false allegation of suppression against the opposition party.

"I would like to say confidently that Awami League does not believe is suppression of opposition party. But there is no concession the terrorists. The terrorists, irrespective of their party affiliation, must face trial," he said.

He said the BNP leaders have made confusing and unethical political statements over upazila polls. Awami League is determined to uphold the culture of democracy, he said, adding local elections of different levels are needed to establish the empowerment of people.

The AL general secretary said the upazila parishad elections will be held in a free, fair and transparent manner. But, BNP has taken stance against the polls and country's democracy like before, he continued.

He said Awami League has to take strategic stance in the perspective of BNP's stand over the polls. So, AL is not allocating party symbol in the polls, he said, adding Awami League hopes that the acceptable candidates from the party and beyond will be elected.

He said tough directive has been given from the party so that ministers, lawmakers and party leaders cannot interfere in the election.

Quader said a festive mood has been created across the country centering the upazila parishad elections in first phase. But, BNP is trying to make the polls questionable, he added.

The AL leader urged the countrymen to remain alert against BNP's ill efforts to destroy democracy.

He also urged the AL leaders and activists to cooperate the Election Commission to hold the polls in free, fair and peacefully.

Bangladesh / politics / Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP

