AL won't hold conferences, form committees during upazila polls: Quader

Awami League will refrain from holding conferences and forming committees at all levels during the upcoming upazila parishad elections, party General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (20 April).

"The first phase of upazila parishad elections is going to be held. During the upazila polls, no conference of the party at district or upazila level and forming of new committees will take place," he told a press conference at AL President's Dhanmondi political office.

About the participation of close relatives of ministers and AL lawmakers in upazila elections, Quader said close relatives will have to step away from taking part in the upazila polls.

The close relatives of the ministers and party lawmakers who want to take part in polls in future have also been asked to stay away from polls, he said.

Directives have been given to prepare a list of those who are still in polls, he said.

AL Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain and Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Publicity and Publications Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present.