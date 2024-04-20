AL won't hold conferences, form committees during upazila polls: Quader

Politics

BSS
20 April, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 09:50 pm

Related News

AL won't hold conferences, form committees during upazila polls: Quader

The close relatives of the ministers and party lawmakers who want to take part in polls in future have also been asked to stay away from polls, he said

BSS
20 April, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
File photo. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
File photo. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

Awami League will refrain from holding conferences and forming committees at all levels during the upcoming upazila parishad elections, party General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (20 April).

"The first phase of upazila parishad elections is going to be held. During the upazila polls, no conference of the party at district or upazila level and forming of new committees will take place," he told a press conference at AL President's Dhanmondi political office.

About the participation of close relatives of ministers and AL lawmakers in upazila elections, Quader said close relatives will have to step away from taking part in the upazila polls.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The close relatives of the ministers and party lawmakers who want to take part in polls in future have also been asked to stay away from polls, he said.

Directives have been given to prepare a list of those who are still in polls, he said.

AL Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain and Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Publicity and Publications Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Upazila Parishad Elections / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

14h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

51m | Videos
Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

2h | Videos
Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

4h | Videos
Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

4h | Videos