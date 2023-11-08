Trinamool BNP announces to field candidates for 300 seats in national election

Politics

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 06:49 pm

To welcome new-comers, Trinamool BNP held a joining programme at the National Press Club auditorium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: BSS
To welcome new-comers, Trinamool BNP held a joining programme at the National Press Club auditorium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: BSS

The Trinamool BNP has announced that they will nominate candidates for all 300 constituencies in the upcoming national election.

"We will participate in the next national elections. We are trying to nominate candidates in all 300 seats," said the party's Chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury at an event in the capital's National Press Club on Wednesday (8 November). 

Trinamool BNP Executive Chairperson Advocate Antara Selima Huda and Senior Vice-Chairperson Major (retd) Dr Sheikh Habibur Rahman also attended the programme.

Over 600 leaders, workers of different parties join Trinamool BNP

Shamsher said Trinamool BNP does not want to see arson attacks, killing of innocent people and vandalism of vehicles in the name of movement in the country.

"We want to resort to peaceful political activities. We'll participate in the next general election but a level playing field will have to be created," he said.

Shamsher urged Trinamool BNP leaders and activists to take preparation for the next polls.

Former minister and BNP leader Barrister Nazmul Huda formed Trinamool BNP in 2015. The party got registration from the Election Commission on 16 February this year.

