Inflation rises to 9.86%

The overall inflation has increased in January, the month of Bangladesh's national polls, after taking a slight dip in December.

According to the data published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Thursday (15 February), inflation in January stands at 9.86%.

In December, the overall inflation reached a new 8-month low at 9.41%, primarily driven by a decrease in food prices.

The rate of inflation has remained above 9% since March last year.

Commenting on the issue, Mustafa K Mujeri, executive director of the Institute for Inclusive Finance and Development (InM), told The Business Standard that the overall inflation is believed to have increased mainly due to the rise in non-food inflation.



"The BBS data showed food inflation eased marginally in January, but non-food inflation rose sharply.

"Prices of all products, including imported foods, have increased. This is mainly due to various reasons, including increase in transportation cost and dollar crisis," he said.