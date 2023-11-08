Over 600 leaders, workers of different parties join Trinamool BNP

To welcome new-comers, Trinamool BNP held a joining programme at Jatiya Press Club auditorium. Photo BSS

Over 600 leaders and activists of different political parties, including BNP, as well as retired army officers, lawyers and journalists today joined Trinamool BNP that is expected to participate in the upcoming general election.

To welcome them, Trinamool BNP held a joining programme at Jatiya Press Club auditorium here with its Co-Chairperson KA Jahangir Majumdar in the chair.

Trinamool BNP Chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury spoke at the event as the chief guest and its Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandaker attended it as main speaker.

The party's executive chairperson Advocate Antara Selima Huda and senior vice-chairperson Major (retd) Sheikh Habibur Rahman attended the programme as special guest.

Among others, vice-chairman Salam Mahmud also spoke at the event while senior joint secretary general Md. Akkas Ali Khan conducted it.

Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury said Trinamool BNP does not want to see arson attacks, killing of innocent people and vandalism of vehicles in the name of movement in the country.

"We want to resort to peaceful political activities. We'll participate in the next general election but a level playing field will have to be created," he said.

He urged Trinamool BNP leaders and activists to take preparation for the next polls.

Taimur Alam Khandkar urged Trinamool BNP leaders and activists to work unitedly for a free, fair and neutral election in the country.

He also urged the law enforcement agencies to take action against the real killers, arson attackers and those involved in vehicles vandalizing vehicles in the name of movement.