Over 600 leaders, workers of different parties join Trinamool BNP

Politics

BSS
08 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 05:05 pm

Related News

Over 600 leaders, workers of different parties join Trinamool BNP

"We want to resort to peaceful political activities. We'll participate in the next general election but a level playing field will have to be created"

BSS
08 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
To welcome new-comers, Trinamool BNP held a joining programme at Jatiya Press Club auditorium. Photo BSS
To welcome new-comers, Trinamool BNP held a joining programme at Jatiya Press Club auditorium. Photo BSS

Over 600 leaders and activists of different political parties, including BNP, as well as retired army officers, lawyers and journalists today joined Trinamool BNP that is expected to participate in the upcoming general election.

To welcome them, Trinamool BNP held a joining programme at Jatiya Press Club auditorium here with its Co-Chairperson KA Jahangir Majumdar in the chair.

Trinamool BNP Chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury spoke at the event as the chief guest and its Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandaker attended it as main speaker.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The party's executive chairperson Advocate Antara Selima Huda and senior vice-chairperson Major (retd) Sheikh Habibur Rahman attended the programme as special guest.

Among others, vice-chairman Salam Mahmud also spoke at the event while senior joint secretary general Md. Akkas Ali Khan conducted it.

Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury said Trinamool BNP does not want to see arson attacks, killing of innocent people and vandalism of vehicles in the name of movement in the country.

"We want to resort to peaceful political activities. We'll participate in the next general election but a level playing field will have to be created," he said.

He urged Trinamool BNP leaders and activists to take preparation for the next polls.

Taimur Alam Khandkar urged Trinamool BNP leaders and activists to work unitedly for a free, fair and neutral election in the country.

He also urged the law enforcement agencies to take action against the real killers, arson attackers and those involved in vehicles vandalizing vehicles in the name of movement.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Trinamul / Politics of Reforms / politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

3h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

3h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

7h | Panorama
Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

1h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

3h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

5h | TBS Career
The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

21h | TBS World