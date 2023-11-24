Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad demands cancellation of JS polls schedule

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 02:18 pm

Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad demands cancellation of JS polls schedule

Police officers stand guard as BSPP holds a rally in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on 24 November 2023. Photo: TBS
Police officers stand guard as BSPP holds a rally in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on 24 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad, a pro-BNP organisation of professionals, today called on authorities to immediately cancel the schedule of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

Addressing a rally in front of the National Press Club on Friday, leaders of the organisation also demanded that the government resign immediately to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue between political parties.

"Farce elections were held in Bangladesh in 2014 and 2018. People of the country never want such elections. People want to bring back democracy. They want free, fair and impartial elections under a caretaker government. Many politicians and professionals, teachers have been kept in jail for joining movement to push this demand," Adviser of the BNP chairperson Tazmeri SA Islam said while addressing the rally as the chief guest.

She said the schedule of the 12th JS polls should be cancelled immediately. "New schedule to be announced so that people can vote freely in elections. People's aspirations must be fulfilled."

Also speaking on the occasion, Zia Parishad President Abdul Quddus said, "The peaceful [28 October] rally of BNP was attacked in a planned manner by the ruling party. All BNP offices have been locked. Meanwhile, a one-sided election schedule has been announced. But people will not participate in this election."

Teachers Association of Bangladesh president Prof Dr ABM Obaidul Islams said, "We professionals are conducting a peaceful movement. Our demand is that this current government… must immediately resign and hand over power to a non-partisan caretaker government.

"Arrested leaders and activists must be released and the schedule of the election must be cancelled. This is the primary demand of the people of the country."

Meanwhile, presiding over the programme, former BSPP convener Ruhul Amin Gazi said, "Today professionals are being oppressed in various ways. Because we speak for the people and for democracy and human rights."

"You [the government] want to arrest the professionals and hold elections. You forget that the country will not accept elections like 2014 and 2018. So, cancel the election schedule."

Comments

