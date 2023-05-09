Rumours over Ariful's candidacy sparks confusion

Debashish Debu
09 May, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 10:03 pm

Rumours over Ariful's candidacy sparks confusion

BNP’s Shamsuzzaman Zaman and Badruzzaman Selim, and Faizul Anwar Alaor of AL are waiting for Ariful’s decision

Debashish Debu
09 May, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 10:03 pm
Sylhet City Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury
Sylhet City Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury

There are rumours that current mayor of the Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Ariful Haque Chowdhury would run for a third term for the mayoral post in the upcoming city polls, as an independent candidate, ignoring his party BNP's decision to abstain from any polls.

However, leaders of the party hope that, being a member of the BNP's central committee, Ariful would eventually avoid the upcoming city polls.  

"He [Ariful] has not yet made any clear announcement…But in the end, I believe that Ariful will not be a candidate," said Sylhet Metropolitan BNP President Nasim Hossain.

Ariful took the speculations regarding his candidacy to a new level after he hinted at a May Day event that he would join the race.

He said a rally has been called on 20 May when he will explain why he will go to the elections in the context of Sylhet. "I will explain everything in detail and present it to the people at the rally".

BNP Central Organising Secretary for Sylhet Division Dr Sakhawat Hossain Jibon said, "I don't know what Ariful Haque Chowdhury said. However, the BNP will not go to any city polls. Even BNP leaders will not be candidates for councillors".

Ariful was elected as the mayor of Sylhet city from the BNP two times—in 2013 and 2018.

Ruling Awami League (AL) has picked Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, joint secretary of the United Kingdom unit AL, as the mayoral candidate in the Sylhet City polls.

Meanwhile, the Jatiya Party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Jomiyote Ulamaye Islam have announced candidates for the SCC polls.

3 others wait for Ariful's announcement

The candidature of at least three influential leaders of both Awami League and BNP depends on the mayor's decision.

They are- BNP's Shamsuzzaman Zaman and Badruzzaman Selim, and Faizul Anwar Alaor of Awami League.

Sources close to these three leaders said that if Ariful does not contest, Zaman and Alaor may run. And if Ariful does contest, Selim may also join the contest. 

Mayor aspirants start campaigning

Meanwhile, aspiring mayoral and councillor candidates have already started electioneering even before collecting nomination forms.

Violating the electoral code of conduct, they have been campaigning across the city even using poll symbols.

On behalf of the party-nominated aspirant, Sylhet City unit AL Organising Secretary Dr Arman Ahmad Shiplu started the campaign using Anwaruzzaman's photograph and boat symbol on Monday.

Despite BNP announcing not to participate in this city election, Ariful Haque Chowdhury has been conducting mass campaigns.

Besides, other mayoral aspirants Nazrul Islam Babul of Jatiya Party, Mahmudul Hasan of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and Abdullah of Jamiat-e Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh are exchanging views with the voters.

Returning Officer of Sylhet City polls and Sylhet Regional Election Officer Faisal Quader said, "There will be no options to campaign before allocation of symbols. If anyone violates the code of conduct, he/she will be punished."

"We started removing all kinds of poll campaign materials installed, violating poll conduct. It will continue," he added.

