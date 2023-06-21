Voter turnout moderate in Sylhet, Rajshahi as polls begin; EC monitoring situation with CCTVs

Voter turnout has been moderate in Sylhet and Rajshahi as the city corporation polls began this morning. The Election Commission (EC) is monitoring the city corporation polls through CCTVs.

Voting began at 8am and will continue till 4pm Wednesday (21 June). Long queues of voters were seen at various polling stations at the start of polling at 8am in Sylhet

Photo: TBS

Election Commissioners Brigadier General (Rtd) Ahsan Habib Khan, Md Alamgir and Rasheda Sultana are monitoring the election from the control room.

Rajshahi City Corporation election is being monitored through a total of 1463 cameras. Sylhet City Corporation election is being monitored through 1747 CC cameras.

2520 polling booths are being monitored simultaneously by 368 CC cameras through 23 digital display boards in both city corporations. Each display is auto-rotated every 10 seconds and thus the polling activities of 345 centers are being monitored. Election monitoring is being done by installing one in each polling station and two in each polling station. No untoward incident has been reported in the election so far.

Voters have been waiting in line since 7:30am in the morning at Al-Jameya Ideal Academy centre in the newly added ward number 42 of Sylhet city.

M Sahid Ali, a voter from this centre, expressed the fear of trouble as the day progressed and said that he would cast his vote early and go home.

Photo: TBS

"I stood in line at 7am for this. Moreover, the weather is good today," he said.

Polling agents were seen coming to the centre since 7:30am in Rajshahi. Police and Ansar personnel have been deployed in many of the centres.

As voting started Rajshahi, long line of voters were seen at most centers. However, voter turnout is low in some centers. A long queue of voters can be seen at the center of Jatiya Tarun Sangh Primary School. There are 3937 women voters in this center. Polling is being held in 12 booths.

Jatiya Party agent Annie Rani Sarkar said that they have two agents in this centre.

Voters Ishmat Ara Dilu and Selima Begum said they were happy to vote.

Another voter, Sahida Ayesha said that she is voting in a new way this year.

"I did not receive any training for taking votes in EVMs,"she said.

Eman Ali, 72 came to vote at Jatiya Tarun Sangh Primary School centre.

"The situation is normal here," he said.

Presiding officer Mizanur Rahman said, 18 EVMs have been installed for 12 booths.

Awami League nominated mayoral candidate AHM Khairuzzaman Liton cast his vote at Satellite Town High School in Rajshahi at 9:15 am.

" BNP made a mistake by not partaking in the election. They should have participated in the elections," he said while talking to reporters.

Khairuzzaman Liton said, he is 100% optimistic about winning.

"At least 60% will vote. Voters will vote for me to continue the trend of development," he added.

Khairuzzaman Liton, in response to the question whether he is uncomfortable with the election environment, said that the polls are being held in a fair and orderly manner.

Shahmakhdum College Centre Presiding Officer Shahidur Rahman said, "We are ready for voting. Polling agents will be shown EVMs before voting starts."

For the first time in Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) history, elections will be held in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in all 155 centres, reports BSS.

There will also be Close Circuit Cameras in each of the centres.

The Regional Election Office has adopted all sorts of necessary preparations in coordination with all the authorities concerned, including law enforcement agencies, to make the election successful.

It has imparted training to 155 presiding officers, 1,153 assistant presiding officers and 3,459 polling officers.

A total of 3,51,982 voters will vote in 155 polling centres in 30 wards.

Returning Officer Delwar Hossain said a total of 161 candidates remained in the election race. Of them, three for mayor, 112 for general councillors in 30 wards and 46 for 10 reserved seats for women councillors.

The mayoral candidates are - Bangladesh Awami League nominated and former mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton (Boat), Jatiya Party candidate Saiful Islam Swapan (Plough) and Jaker Party candidate Latif Anwar (Rose).

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) held a briefing parade at its police line ground largely attended by police, Ansar-VDP and others concerned on Tuesday morning.

The participants were given directions to perform their respective duties with utmost sincerity and honesty for a perfect election.

Authorities said they have completed all-out preparations to hold the Sylhet City Corporation (SCC)polls peacefully.

CCTV cameras have already been installed in each polling centre of the city corporation.

The total number of voters in the Sylhet City Corporation is 4,87,753. Voting will be held using EVMs in 190 centres under 42 wards of the city corporation."