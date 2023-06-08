Sylhet city polls: Another mayoral aspirant gets back candidacy

The High Court restored the candidacy of independent mayoral candidate Moshtaq Ahmed Rouf Mostafa on 5 June, whose nomination was declared invalid for Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) polls.

In a press conference at Sylhet Press Club independent candidate Moshtaq Ahmed said, a High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury also ordered the Returning Officer of SCC Polls to give a symbol after restoring his candidacy.

Syed Kamal Hossain, an official of the media cell established at the Sylhet office of the Election Commission for the city election, said that he has obtained the certified copy of the court's verdict affirming the validity of Moshtaq Ahmed's nomination paper.

He further said the necessary arrangements will be implemented once the original court order is received.

With Moshtaq Ahmed getting back candidacy, there are now eight candidates in the race for the post of mayor.

The seven other mayoral candidates are - Awami League's Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party's Nazrul Islam Babul, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Hafiz Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, Zaker Party's Md Zahirul Alam and independent candidates S M Shafiqur Rahman (Mushfiq), Mohammad Abdul Hanif Kutu and Md Shalah Uddin Rimon.