Sylhet city polls: AL's Anwaruzzaman hopes for victory, JaPa's Babul claims agents being forced out

Politics

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 10:39 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Awami League nominated mayoral candidate in Sylhet City Corporation elections, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury said he is hopeful of victory; meanwhile, Jatiya Party (JaPa) candidate Nazrul Islam Babul has alleged his agents have been forced out of the polling centres. 

"Polling is going on in a peaceful environment. I am optimistic about winning inshallah. The people of Sylhet will definitely ensure the victory for the boat symbol with a huge margin of votes," Anwaruzzaman said after casting his vote on Wednesday (21 June). 

"I will accept whatever the result is," he added. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Regarding the lack of agents of his rival candidate in various centres, he said, "It is the candidate's problem. If they can't provide agents, if they don't have people, we have nothing to do. We didn't stop anyone."

Nazrul Islam Babul, after casting his vote, said, "Muscle power is being used in the election. My agents are being kicked out of many centres.  Voters are being prevented from going to the centre. If this continues, fair voting will not be possible"

However, he could not tell specifically from which centres the agents are being forced out from. 

Referring to this election as a blue pattern election, he said, "If the polls are fair, we will win by a huge margin."

Comments

