SCC polls: 3 held over arms showdown outside competitor's house

Police on Saturday arrested three people who staged showdown with arms in front of a ward councillor candidate in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) election.

The arrestees are Atikur Rahman, 42, Juber Ahmed, 38, and Nuruzzaman, 34, hailing from different areas of the city.

They are the supporters of councillor candidate Aftab Ahmed from the ward No.7 in the SCC election.

Sudip Das, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said that drives are going on to arrest others involved in the incident.

He, however, said they are yet to recover the arms which they used for staging showdown.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, candidate Aftab, also president of city unit Swechasebak League, and his supporters went in front of house of another candidate Md Abdullah Sayeed in Subidbazar Dighi par area.

They staged a showdown with guns and intimated the candidate. A video clip containing the incident went viral on social media shortly after.

Candidate Sayeed said he lodged a complaint to the returning officer in this regard.