Rallies causing public suffering may get banned: DMP Commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandoker Golam Faruq on Wednesday (26 July) urged political parties to conduct their programmes without causing inconvenience to the public.

Addressing the media following an inspection of security measures at the Hossaini Dalan Imambara in Lalbagh, he said, "Holding political rallies is a democratic right for those who obtain permission. But it is the DMP's duty to ensure the safety of common people. I would request them [political parties] to not cause trouble to the people."

The commissioner warned that there might be a possibility of future bans on such gatherings in consideration of the citizens' welfare.

Furthermore, he advised political parties to schedule their programmes on weekends instead of holding large political showdowns on weekdays that bring the city to a standstill.

Golam Faruq also noted that carrying sticks and bags during assemblies would not be allowed, as there could be potential risks, including the presence of explosives.

Nine political parties, including the ruling Awami League and the BNP, have applied for the DMP's permission to hold rallies.

The DMP chief said, "Careful review and discussion with the officials will determine which groups can be allowed to hold their rallies."

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in the country is heating up again as both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP have announced programmes in the capital for the same day.

After the BNP announced a "grand" rally in the capital on 27 July (Thursday) to press home their one-point demand for the government's resignation, Jubo League, the youth wing of AL, announced a counter-rally on the same day.

Besides the BNP, 37 like-minded parties, including the Gonotontro Moncho, 12-party alliance, Nationalist Alliance, Gono Odhikar Porishod (Reza Kibria), LDP, Gono Forum, and Democratic Left Unity Alliance, have also decided to hold rallies in Dhaka on the same day separately.

According to Awami League sources, the party and its various organisations are also planning to hold separate programmes on the day depending on the situation.

On Thursday, A 48-hour ultimatum for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation may come at the BNP's rally tomorrow, according to party sources.

If the government does not comply with the ultimatum, the opposition party leaders are planning to go for successive anti-government programmes from 30 July, including demonstrations, rallies, and sit-ins.

Furthermore, if the opposition's movement reaches its peak with enough activists joining in as expected, the BNP and its allies plan to lay siege to the Secretariat, Election Commission and the PM's office.

Aware of a possible ultimatum from the BNP, the ruling party activists have been ordered to occupy the streets all the time.