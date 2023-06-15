Rajshahi city polls contestants carry out campaign activities

Candidates for both mayoral and ward councillors along with their workers and supporters have been carrying out campaigning activities for the upcoming Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) polls.

The candidates were seen meeting voters with posters and leaflets to drum up support for them since early morning today.

Several parts of the city got a new look with huge posters, banners and festoons.

"I am very happy and enjoying the changed atmosphere," said Nazrul Islam, a voter of Budhpara area.

He expressed hope that all the contestants and their supporters will follow the election code of conduct till the last day of the campaign.

Afroza Akter Poly, a resident of Upashahar area, expressed her happiness over the election mode across the city. She said she expects a peaceful and congenial atmosphere during the entire electioneering period.

Returning Officer Delwar Hossain said four candidates, including RCC former Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, are now in the election race for mayoral post, while 111 for councillors in 30 wards.

They are Bangladesh Awami League nominated candidate and former mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton (Boat), Jatiya Party candidate Saiful Islam Swapan (Plough), Islami Andolon Murshid Alam Faruqui (Hand Fan) and Jaker Party Latif Anwar (Rose).

There are 3,51,982 voters to exercise their right of franchise in Electronic Voting Machines in 155 polling centres in 30 wards from 8am to 4pm scheduled to be held on June 21.

Among the mayoral candidates, Awami League nominee AHM Khairuzzaman Liton first announced his election manifesto, promising to generate employment opportunities for 50,000 unemployed people if he gets elected.

In the manifesto, he put emphasis on creating employment and accelerating education and healthcare services to build Rajshahi as a mega city.

Meanwhile, the local city unit of the 14-party alliance extended support to Liton. The alliance took the decision in a meeting.

The meeting decided that all the alliance leaders and workers would work together to make the boat symbol winner in the city polls.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) / Polls

