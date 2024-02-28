Forum pledges to develop SMEs if elected in BGMEA polls

Forum panel discloses their election manifesto for the biennial polls of BGMEA. Photo: TBS

BGMEA panel Forum wants to develop the small and medium enterprises (SME) with a smart vision if they are elected in the biennial polls of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said their election manifesto announced today (28 February).

The BGMEA election for the tenure of 2024 to 2026 is scheduled to be held in Dhaka and Chattogram on 9 March, prior to which different panels are announcing their election manifesto.

Forum's Panel Leader Faisal Samad announced the panel manifesto at a press conference at Hotel Holiday Inn in Dhaka today (28 February).

To facilitate the small and medium factories the Forum also nominated two small enterprise owners in their panel to contest for directorship in the upcoming election said panel leader Faisal Samad adding that if they are elected they will take necessary actions as per Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) representative suggestions.

The Forum also wants to ensure accountability of the buyers, form a separate ministry for the garments sector, develop the non-traditional markets and ensure the safety of the industries, establish labour rights and protect the environment.

Samad said if his panel is elected, they will launch an economic recovery plan in the garment sector. They plan to form a policy for the sick garment industries and a safe exit policy for the garment factory owners.

Fortifying the compliances and easing of rules in the garment business are also in their manifesto.

The Forum will also work to improve the image of the garment sector and help overcome the challenges after graduating from the least developed countries (LDC) status.

It also committed to work for gaining the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) Plus facility after the LDC graduation in 2026.

The Forum will also increase use of innovation centres for the factory owners and introduce a professional pool of design development for product development.

They also said they will introduce digital ID cards for the mid-level officials of the factories and bring bond management automation.

Reorganising the BGMEA university of fashion and technology and introducing the global environmental index for inspiring factory owners are parts of the manifesto.

The forum will lobby with the government for not reducing the cash incentive on the export receipt. They also want to bring down the source tax to 0.5%.

Using the new technologies in production, product and market diversification are also the commitment of the Forum panel.

Bringing more transparency and accountability in the BGMEA, the Forum said in its manifesto. It should be an unquestionable election and it is the responsibility of the election commission, he added.