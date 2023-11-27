EC sincerely trying to hold a participatory, fair election: Ahsan Habib

Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan with government officials at the deputy commissioner’s conference room on 27 Nov. Photo: BSS
Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan with government officials at the deputy commissioner’s conference room on 27 Nov. Photo: BSS

The Election Commission (EC) is sincerely trying to hold a participatory, fair and credible election, Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan said today.

"The most important thing in a democratic country is the election. Country's people and political parties keen for holding a free, fair and credible election. Constitutionally, this responsibility is entrusted to the EC," he made these remarks while exchanging views as chief guest with government officials at the deputy commissioner's conference room here ahead of the 12th national election-2024.

The election commissioner said, "Since we took oath, our sole aim is to give the nation a fair and impartial election. It is our sincere endeavour to present a participatory and inclusive election."

"All government officials must remember that they are the employees of the republic Bangladesh. The EC expects everyone to perform their duties impartially, never be biased or influenced by political party leaders."

Members of the law enforcement agencies shall never behave in an overzealous manner, which may raise questions regarding their impartiality and tarnish the image of the Election Commission, he added.

"Media personnel are engaged in collecting election related stories following the guidelines given by the EC across the country. They are presenting election-related news in their respective media. So, EC officials should ensure their cooperation, so that newsmen do not face any barrier during the collection of information at the vote centre," he further said.

Chaired by the Khulna divisional commissioner Md Helal Mahmud Sharif, Commissioner of KMP Md Mozammel Haque, Khulna Range DIG Md Moinul Haque, high officials of the BGB and the Coast Guard, Returning and Assistant Returning Officers of Jashore, Satkhira, Narail and Bagerhat, Election Officials and members of the law enforcement agencies, among others, were present.

