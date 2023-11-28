When stars get starstruck by politics

Illustration: TBS

Shakib Al Hasan's name manages to stay on top, whether you are talking about the most popular public figure in Bangladesh, or the most criticised one.

Following his nomination to contest the Magura-1 seat in the 12th National Parliamentary Elections in the Awami League ticket, the captain of the Bangladesh cricket team was once again the focal point of discussions as a viral image of Shakib Al Hasan in the Mujib coat drew a flurry of reactions on social media.

Some pointed to a decade-old post where Shakib explicitly stated his reluctance to enter politics, while some drew parallels to the trajectory of another player, Mashrafe bin Mortaza. Despite the insignificance of such online banter, what drives so many Bangladesh celebrities to enter politics is a question that deserves serious attention.

This trend of entertainment and sports stars joining politics is of course a global phenomenon, although it is more prevalent in South Asia. Many stars have aligned themselves with one mainstream political party or another, some eventually reaching very high positions in public office. Some political parties even dedicate wings to collaborate with and leverage the popularity of these figures.

To tell you the truth, I did not have a political background. I have been playing cricket all my life. Coming to politics from there was not an easy path for me. I have learned and seen many things in the last few years. The field of politics is vast, there is a lot to learn. By Mashrafe bin Mortaza

For example, the 'Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote,' is a subsidiary organisation of the Awami League. Stars endorsing the ideals of Awami politics in the entertainment industry actively collaborate under this banner. Similarly, the cultural wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), known as 'Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS),' attracts stars inspired by the political ideology of the BNP.

While many celebrities can overtly profess their loyalty to various political parties, not all such engagements translate into organisational activities. The political inclinations of stars become more pronounced as national parliamentary elections approach. Beyond participating in organisational work and party programmes, many express aspirations to contest elections and secure parliamentary seats.

The late actress Sarah Begum Kabori, elected as the representative of Bangladesh Awami League from a seat in Narayanganj, and the late actor Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque, who entered Parliament after winning from a Dhaka constituency, exemplify this trend. Renowned cultural personality Asaduzzaman Noor has represented Nilphamari as an Awami League candidate since 2001, served as a minister, and is continuing his political engagement with a nomination for the upcoming national elections.

Renowned music artist Momtaz Begum was initially nominated as a Member of Parliament by the Awami League in the reserved women's seat. Since 2014, she has served as an elected Member of Parliament from the Manikganj-2 Constituency. Momtaz has once again secured the party's nomination for the upcoming election from the same constituency.

Ferdous Ahmed, a widely recognised actor, has maintained a longstanding association with Bangladesh Awami League politics. His active participation in party events has been consistently noticeable. Having received the party's nomination from Dhaka-10, Ferdous described his engagement in political affairs as something not different from his role in entertainment.

"My acting in movies is for the people, and similarly, my politics is also for the people. I aim to serve them with the responsibility entrusted to me by the leader, just as I have entertained them through movies."

SD Rubel, a central cultural sub-committee member of Bangladesh Awami League and a singer and actor, was denied party nomination from the Dhaka-8 constituency. Despite this setback, Rubel remains resolute in his commitment to party and public service. He affirmed, "I don't engage in politics for personal gains; I work for the people and will continue to do so. My contribution to society through music will persist, and I will stay connected with party activities."

Actress Mahiya Mahi, following her second marriage to local politician Rakib Sarkar of Gazipur, had shown aspirations in politics. While her nomination from Chapainawabganj-2 did not materialise, Mahi clarified that this setback does not diminish her dedication to politics. "I joined politics with the mindset of working for the people. I will continue to work not only in Chapainawabganj or Gazipur but all over the country for the needs of the party."

Actor Shakil Khan, despite applying for a nomination from Bagerhat-3, did not succeed in securing the party's endorsement. Additionally, actors Masum Parvez Rubel from Barisal-3, Rokeya Prachy and Shomi Kaiser from Feni-3, actress Shamsun Nahar Shimla from Jhenaidah-1, and actor Siddiqur Rahman from Dhaka-17 and Tangail-1 collected nomination papers but did not ultimately receive the party's nomination.

On the flip side, stars aligned with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and sharing its ideology are quietly gearing up to contest in the national parliament elections, if the opportunity presents itself. The uncertainty surrounding the BNP's participation in the polls led to a less boisterous announcement from stars in this camp, including singer Baby Nazneen, Kanak Chapa and footballer Aminul Haque.

The intertwining of sports and politics is even more evident, with recent examples of figures like former cricket captain Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Mashrafe Mortaza and former Bangladesh national football team captain Arif Khan Joy making their mark in the National Assembly.

Apart from Joy, the remaining two are again in the race. This year comes a big surprise with Shakib Al Hasan's direct involvement in politics. Currently, the ace all-rounder is busy with election-related activities.

Mashrafe bin Mortaza is once again contesting for the Awami League from Narail-2. Reflecting on his political journey, Mashrafe shared, "I believe that everyone entering politics has a common goal—to serve the people. As an elected representative, one gets the chance to intimately understand and address the difficulties and problems faced by the people in their area. My entry into politics was driven by the desire to stand by my people and address their issues. "

Earlier he was inexperienced in politics. How experienced has he become after serving five years? "To tell you the truth, I did not have a political background. I have been playing cricket all my life. Coming to politics from there was not an easy path for me. I have learned and seen many things in the last few years. The field of politics is vast, there is a lot to learn."

Another prominent figure, footballer and business leader Abdus Salam Murshedy, is contesting from the Khulna-4 constituency. Explaining his foray into politics, Murshedy highlighted his dual identity as a sports figure and a recognised businessman.

He noted, "Apart from my sports identity, I am also a recognised businessman. I chaired BGMEA, I have been involved with the organisation for 20 years. When I became the president of BGMEA, the Awami League government came to power in 2009. At that time there was a recession. I was in regular discussions with the government and spoke to the then finance minister Abul Mal Abdul Muhit and the Honorable Prime Minister on some policy support issues.

Maybe, because of my organisational skills, I caught the eye of the leader. Once the Honorable Prime Minister took me with her on a political visit to Khulna in a helicopter and gave me the stage to give a speech."

Reflecting on his political journey, Murshedy emphasised the continuous learning process in politics. "Politics, like a football field, it's sometimes dry and sometimes slippery. It's an ongoing learning experience and a test of patience. While politics may seem challenging, it's ultimately a service. Despite the criticisms that come with the territory, I find pleasure in serving."

Political scientists, however, see a societal weakness in this trend of celebrities entering politics en masse.

"In the absence of genuine political engagement or healthy political culture within a country, such situations tend to emerge," said Abdul Latif Masum, a political scientist and Professor in the Department of Government & Politics at Jahangirnagar University.

"Political parties suffer from a poverty of political culture and lack reliable political figures. It compels them to embellish their teams with individuals renowned in fields such as movies or sports," he asserted.

"On the other hand, celebrities exploit the void when they recognise that power holds paramount importance. Consequently, despite possessing wealth and popularity, they willingly sacrifice some of these for the sake of gaining political influence," he added.

Miraz Hossain contributed to this report.