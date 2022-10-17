Zila Parishad polls underway

Voting has started in the country's 57 Zila Parishads. Voting started at 9am on Monday ( 17 October) and will continue till 2pm.

Since morning, voters started arriving at the poll centres. However, voter turnout was lower in the morning; the attendance rate is expected to increase as the day progresses.

92 candidates are contesting for the post of chairman, 1 thousand 485 for the post of member and 603 for the reserved post. The total number of voters is 60 thousand 866.

Polling for Zila Parishad elections is going on in Satkhira in a peaceful atmosphere. 2 people are contesting for the post of chairman and 25 people for the member post of 7 general wards, 10 people are contesting for 3 reserved women's wards. 1061 voters will exercise their voting rights in 12 centres in the election.

Photo: TBS

Security has been beefed up to enure law and order. Law enforcement forces are ready to deal with any untoward incident. So far no untoward incident has been reported anywhere in the district.

District Awami League general secretary Alhaj Nazrul Islam and AL leader Khalilullah are competing fiercely for the post of district council chairman.

Satkhira Superintendent of Police Kazi Moniruzzaman said that security is strong in all polling stations.

Photo: TBS

Voting for Zila Parishad elections is going on peacefully in Brahmanbaria. Polling started simultaneously in 9 centres from 9 am. Voting is going on through EVMs in all the centres. No untoward incident has been reported in any centre so far.

Two candidates are contesting for the post of chairman in the Brahmanbaria district council elections and 43 candidates are contesting for the general ward membership and 13 candidates are for the reserved women's ward membership.

The total number of voters of Zila Parishad is 1392 people.

Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Finance) Molla Mohammad Shaheen said that 362 policemen are deployed for the security of polling stations. Besides, RAB members and executive magistrates are also performing duties.

Photo: TBS

Voting in Narayanganj District Parishad elections started at 9 am and will continue till 2 pm.

Narayanganj Zilla Parishad consists of a total of 8 posts including 1 chairman, 5 general members and 2 reserved women members. In the election, a total of 3 people, including the senior vice president of the district Awami League Chandan Sheel and 2 general members, have been elected unopposed in the election. 19 candidates are contesting the remaining 5 posts.

Photo: TBS

There are 610 voters in this election who are the representatives of City Corporation, Upazila Parishad, Municipality and Union Parishad. 10 polling booths have been set up in 5 polling centers of the district. Voting will be done through EVM in these centres.

The Election Commission (EC) said that 26 chairmen, 18 women members and 65 general members were elected unopposed in the Zila Parishad elections.

Chapainawabganj and Noakhali Zila Parishad elections have been postponed at the direction of the court.

All the candidates in Bhola and Feni districts were elected unopposed. As a result, there will be no election in these two districts.

In this election, there are 448 general wards and 166 reserved wards in 57 districts, involving 462 polling stations and 925 polling booths.

Meanwhile, the EC said that all preparations have been made for the Zila Parishad elections in a fair, free and impartial environment.

CCTV cameras have been installed in each polling station under direct monitoring by the EC.

In a press release signed by EC Joint Secretary (Public Relations) SM Asaduzzaman said that the authorities have been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the upazila headquarters of the respective polling stations in order to keep the CC cameras and EVM machines functioning properly and so that the voters can cast their votes properly.

EC has deployed law enforcement forces in each polling station to ensure law and order. EC has asked to ensure that voters cannot enter polling booths with mobile phones or take pictures.

The schedule of Zila Parishad elections was announced on 23 August. This schedule was announced for the election of 61 Zila Parishads of the country except the three hill districts.