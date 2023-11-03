PM asks AL leaders, activists to be united to ensure people's voting right

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a commemorative discussion meeting organised by the AL marking the Jail Killing Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on 3 November. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today asked the leaders and activists of her party to be united and stay alert to ensure the environment for people to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming election as the opposition parties are "conspiring to thwart the election".

"Every leader and worker of AL has to be united, and the people's right to vote, which we have earned through struggles, have to be ensured. In order for that right to be guaranteed, the environment must be maintained so that people can cast their votes peacefully," she said.

The premier issued this directive while delivering her address as the chair at a commemorative discussion meeting organised by the AL marking the Jail Killing Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital.

Alleging that the opposition parties' conspiracy is to thwart the election, she said "many hands are behind there to foil the election and they will try in many ways."

"But, our strength is the people, people of Bangladesh," she added.

Sheikh Hasina firmly said that Bangladesh will move ahead with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders, adding that "the few miscreants can't be successful in foiling the election."

"None would be allowed to play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of the country," she said.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Presidium members valiant freedom fighter Shajahan Khan, valiant freedom fighter Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram and Simin Hossain Rimi, organising secretary Mirza Azam, central working committee member Dr Mushfik Hossain Chowdhury, Syeda Zakia Nur Lipi, Dhaka South City President Abu Ahmed Mannafi and Dhaka North City President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, also spoke.

AL publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and his deputy Syed Abdul Awal Shameem moderated the discussion.

At the outset, one minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the national leaders brutally killed on this day.

On 3 November 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman– were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

The four leaders played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile, that led the Liberation War in 1971, with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.