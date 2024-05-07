Country has no electricity deficit as per demand: Nasrul Hamid

The country has no deficit of electricity as it generated a record high of 16,477 MW on 30 April this year, State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (7 May)

"Now the country's power output capacity is more than the overall demand of electricity, however, the country so far could not generate power with its existing power generation capacity caused by Ukraine-Russia war and global fuel crisis", he said.

The state minister said this while responding to a star-marked question raised by treasury bench lawmaker Abdullah Nahid Nigar of Gaibandha-1 during the question-answer session held at the Jatiya Sangsad.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the session.

After assuming power in 2009, the state minister said the government has taken immediate, short, medium and long-term programme for developing the power sector through implementing intensive supervision.

As much as 26,240 MW electricity so far has been connected with the national grid since January 2009, he said, adding as a result, country's electricity generation capacity has been increased to 30,277 MW.

The state minister, however, admitted that although the country has no deficit of power generation as per the demand, the country could not generate electricity with full strength due to Ukraine-Russia war and global energy crisis following the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, uninterrupted electricity supply temporarily becomes disrupted in certain places across the country.

"We hope that uninterrupted and quality electricity supply would be possible soon for all", Nasrul told the parliament.