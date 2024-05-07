Country has no electricity deficit as per demand: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

BSS
07 May, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 09:05 pm

Related News

Country has no electricity deficit as per demand: Nasrul Hamid

BSS
07 May, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 09:05 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resource Nasrul Hamid. File Photo: UNB
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resource Nasrul Hamid. File Photo: UNB

The country has no deficit of electricity as it generated a record high of 16,477 MW on 30 April this year, State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (7 May)

"Now the country's power output capacity is more than the overall demand of electricity, however, the country so far could not generate power with its existing power generation capacity caused by Ukraine-Russia war and global fuel crisis", he said.

The state minister said this while responding to a star-marked question raised by treasury bench lawmaker Abdullah Nahid Nigar of Gaibandha-1 during the question-answer session held at the Jatiya Sangsad.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the session.

After assuming power in 2009, the state minister said the government has taken immediate, short, medium and long-term programme for developing the power sector through implementing intensive supervision.

As much as 26,240 MW electricity so far has been connected with the national grid since January 2009, he said, adding as a result, country's electricity generation capacity has been increased to 30,277 MW.

The state minister, however, admitted that although the country has no deficit of power generation as per the demand, the country could not generate electricity with full strength due to Ukraine-Russia war and global energy crisis following the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, uninterrupted electricity supply temporarily becomes disrupted in certain places across the country.

"We hope that uninterrupted and quality electricity supply would be possible soon for all", Nasrul told the parliament.

Top News

Bangladesh / State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / Electricity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

6h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

7h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

11h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

1h | Videos
The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

Now | Videos
How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

3h | Videos