Bangladesh, UAE commit to strengthening economic, development cooperation

Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reaffirmed their commitment to fostering deeper economic collaboration between the two nations.

The commitment was made at a meeting between Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and State Minister of Foreign Trade of the UAE Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi held in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting underscored the shared aspirations of both countries to bolstering trade, investment, and development cooperation for mutual prosperity, reads a press release today (7 May).

They stressed on exploring new and emerging areas of collaboration including energy security with particular focus on renewable energy, management of seaports, aviation, construction of infrastructure, artificial intelligence and other new technologies.

Ali stressed on elevating the bilateral ties to the level of comprehensive economic partnership.

Both the ministers stressed on the need to activate the Joint Business Council and concluding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in near future while both the countries are celebrating 50 years of establishment of the diplomatic relations.

A high-level delegation from the UAE side is expected to visit Bangladesh in the coming months to explore the investment opportunities in Bangladesh and to identify new areas of engagement for mutual benefit.

Bangladesh side also requested for increased financing by ADFD (Abu Dhabi Fund for Development) and other UAE financial institutions.

In addition to bilateral matters, the ministers also deliberated on regional and global economic challenges, affirming their commitment to multilateral cooperation and coordination to address shared concerns and promote sustainable development.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE Abu Zafar and Additional Secretary of ERD Anwar Hossain accompanied the Finance Minister during the meeting while the UAE State minister was assisted by senior officials of his ministry.

The finance minister is on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the invitation of the UAE government to attend the 13th AIM (Annual Investment Meeting) Congress-2024 scheduled in Abu Dhabi from May 7-9, 2024 with the theme Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development.

The finance minister attended the opening ceremony of the Congress and few other sessions this morning.

AIM Congress is an Initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, an Independent International Organization fully committed to empower the world's economy by boosting effective Promotion Strategies and facilitating opportunities for economic productivity and expansion.

More than 10,000 participants from 175 countries including ministers, industry leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and experts from around the world are gathering here to explore innovative strategies and opportunities for economic growth and prosperity.