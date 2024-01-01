Cast votes on 7 Jan as reply to BNP-Jamaat arsonists: PM

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the people to give a befitting reply to arson violence, BNP and Jamaat by casting their votes in the 7 January election.

"Don't only cast your vote, but also protect your vote. Give a befitting reply to arson violence, militant and terrorist BNP and Jamaat," she said.

The AL chief said this while addressing an election rally, arranged jointly by Dhaka City (south and north) unit Awami League in Kalabagan field in the city's Dhanmondi area.

She asked the people of Bangladesh to stay vigilant always against arsonists BNP and Jamaat as they want to destroy the country.

"BNP and Jamaat want to snatch your votes in the upcoming election by resorting to arson violence," she said.

The PM urged the voters to go to polling stations and cast their votes in the morning on 7 January so that none can snatch away their voting rights and election.