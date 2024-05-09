Don't want anymore projects named after me: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (9 May) said she doesn't want any other establishment or project to be named after herself.

"I will not approve the use of my name in any development project," she said while approving a project regarding land acquisition, development and construction of basic infrastructure to establish Sheikh Hasina Medical University in Khulna at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec).

Planning Division Secretary Satyajit Karmakar informed the matter to journalists during a press conference held in the NEC conference room in the city's Sher-e Bangla Nagar.

The secretary said the prime minister expressed her discomfort with the idea of having the medical university named after her in Khulna and instructed to avoid using her name.

"However, following requests from several ministers and secretaries and legal complexities, Ecnec agreed to use her name for the Khulna Medical University.

"There will be many complications if the prime minister's name is removed from the Khulna Medical University because the Parliament has already passed the act," he added.

The secretary also mentioned that the prime minister has directed to use the fund allocated for the university for some other sectors also.