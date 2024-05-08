PM lauds role of engineers in country's development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (8 May) praised all the engineers of the country for their significant contribution to the development of the country.

"I convey my sincere greetings to all the engineers of the country," she said in a message issued on the occasion of the 61st Convention of Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).

The main theme of this year's convention 'Engineering and Technology for Smart Bangladesh' is time befitting, she said.

"Engineers are making important contribution to ensure proper utilisation of natural resources including oil-gas-coal, construction of roads and highways, Padma Bridge, flyovers, metrorail, elevated expressway, Bangabandhu Tunnel, deep sea port, Rooppur nuclear power project and Bangabandhu satellite and development of ICT sector," the premier said.

She said 'Digital Bangladesh' is now visible due to the tireless work of the engineers.

"Our government always stands beside engineers," she said, adding that the Awami League government has been implementing comprehensive programmes for the development of the country's information technology sector and communication system for the past 15 years.

She believed that engineers will play a key role in building a developed, modern and smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"With the collective efforts of all, we will be able to build a hunger-poverty-free and developed-smart Bangladesh, the lifelong dream of the greatest Bengali, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Inshallah," she added.

The Prime Minister wished all the programmes undertaken on the occasion of the 61st Convention of IEB a success.

