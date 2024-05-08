PM lauds role of engineers in country's development

Bangladesh

BSS
08 May, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 07:21 pm

Related News

PM lauds role of engineers in country's development

BSS
08 May, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 07:21 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (8 May) praised all the engineers of the country for their significant contribution to the development of the country.

"I convey my sincere greetings to all the engineers of the country," she said in a message issued on the occasion of the 61st Convention of Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).

The main theme of this year's convention 'Engineering and Technology for Smart Bangladesh' is time befitting, she said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Engineers are making important contribution to ensure proper utilisation of natural resources including oil-gas-coal, construction of roads and highways, Padma Bridge, flyovers, metrorail, elevated expressway, Bangabandhu Tunnel, deep sea port, Rooppur nuclear power project and Bangabandhu satellite and development of ICT sector," the premier said.

She said 'Digital Bangladesh' is now visible due to the tireless work of the engineers.

"Our government always stands beside engineers," she said, adding that the Awami League government has been implementing comprehensive programmes for the development of the country's information technology sector and communication system for the past 15 years.

She believed that engineers will play a key role in building a developed, modern and smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"With the collective efforts of all, we will be able to build a hunger-poverty-free and developed-smart Bangladesh, the lifelong dream of the greatest Bengali, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Inshallah," she added.

The Prime Minister wished all the programmes undertaken on the occasion of the 61st Convention of IEB a success.
 

engineers / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

10h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

1h | Videos
Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

1h | Videos
What you need to know about the US presidential election

What you need to know about the US presidential election

3h | Videos
Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

3h | Videos