None was called for talks over polls: Amu

Politics

BSS
07 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 08:27 pm

Amir Hossain Amu.
Amir Hossain Amu.

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and central 14-party alliance coordinator and spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu on Wednesday said no one was called to join dialogue over the next general elections.

"Nobody will be invited to dialogue. No dialogue has been called yet over the election issue. Elections will be held as per the constitution. All the political parties must participate in the election following the constitution," he said.

The veteran AL leader came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion on the Six-Point Day, organised by the ruling party, at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion.

Noting that new conspiracy is on over the next general elections, Amu said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will keep the pledge that she firmly made over holding a free and fair election.

The country's people will decide who will assume the state power through that poll, he added.

