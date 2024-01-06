Even on election eve, CEC holds out for dialogue to resolve any political crisis

CEC in his address to the nation this evening on 6 Jan. Photo: PID
CEC in his address to the nation this evening on 6 Jan. Photo: PID

Even on the eve of the national election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today expressed hopes that dialogue and constructive engagement can resolve any political crisis in the country.

"We are deeply concerned over the recent incidents of vandalism and violence. Still, as part of our constitutional duty, I urge everyone to visit the polling stations and cast vote in a joyful atmosphere," the CEC said in his address to the nation this evening.

Acknowledging the existing disparities among political leadership regarding elections, he stated that conflicts and violence arising from these differences are undesirable. 

"Ongoing situation needs a permanent solution and the political leadership should take serious initiative in this regard. It is necessary not just today but to secure a better future," he added.

He also called upon people to go to the polling centres tomorrow and exercise their franchise without any fear.

Hope to make election credible at home and abroad: CEC at Meet the Press

"The boycotting parties pledged a peaceful boycott of the elections, avoiding violence. This assurance instilled confidence among people. However, incidents of violence and vandalism are occurring amid the declared hartal and blockade programmes," he said.

Kazi Habibul Awal said the desired favourable political environment is necessary for free, impartial, participatory and festive elections.

Earlier in the day, the CEC expressed hope that the 12th parliamentary election will be credible nationally and internationally.

Addressing a pre-election briefing, he said the commission may face a challenge in the peaceful arrangement of this election as a major political block is strongly campaigning against the vote.

"This time there are some challenges ahead because several incidents have already occurred. A major political party together with alliance parties is formidably campaigning against the election," he said.

Habibul Awal, however, said the commission would be able to conduct this election with participation of the people amid opposition resistance.

