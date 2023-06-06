AL can sit with BNP if UN mediates: Amu

Politics

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 10:23 pm

Amir Hossain Amu.
Amir Hossain Amu.

The Awami League can hold a dialogue with the BNP if the United Nations mediates, said Amir Hossain Amu, a member of the Awami League Advisory Council.

"Discussions with the BNP could help overcome any obstacle to holding fair elections," said Amu, also the coordinator and spokesperson for the Awami League-led 14-party Grand Alliance.

During a rally on Bangabandhu Avenue, Amu said the United Nations had previously played a role in bringing the two parties – the BNP and the Awami League – together.

He suggested, if necessary, a UN representative could be involved in resolving the current situation with the BNP.

"We are willing to have a face-to-face discussion with the BNP to identify the barriers to a fair election and find ways to address them," Amu said. 

Emphasising that a resolution could be achieved through dialogue, Amu said any attempt to disrupt the elections or impose unconstitutional conditions would be tackled.

Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers Party, commented on the United States' visa policy, labelling it as one "with ulterior motives".

Menon said if a fair election could be ensured through the US visa policy, he would challenge the BNP to participate in the polls, that is, if they have the courage.

The meeting was attended by central leaders of the Awami League and the 14-party alliance.

Oscar Fernandez-Taranco, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Development Coordination, came to Dhaka in December 2013, days before the 5 January 2014 election. 

He had held 25 meetings in six days, before his departure, he said his best achievement was to make two rivals sit for a dialogue.

