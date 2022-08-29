No voting thru EVMs if evidence of tampering found: EC Alamgir 

Politics

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 06:53 pm

No voting thru EVMs if evidence of tampering found: EC Alamgir 

The Election Commision will scrap the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in upcoming polls if any evidence of vote rigging by tempering the device can be presented before it, said Commissioner Md Alamgir. 

The election commission made the remark on Monday (29 August) in response to a statement from Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) referring to vote rigging through tampering of EVMs. 

Alamgir said whoever made the comment must give evidence. 

"If he wants to approach us, wants to know anything, we will respond. And if he can provide proof (of tampering), then we will cancel its use." 

The commission cannot make a decision by paying heed to who says what, he told the media at Election Building in Agargaon. 

The day before, Sujan opposed the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next national election. 

"There are concerns about the reliability of elections through EVMs. It is a weak device," said Sujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar. 

