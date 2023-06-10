Will take responsibility myself if any fault found in EVMs: CEC

Kazi Habibul Awal, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), said on Saturday the votes cast for one candidate do not go to another in EVMs and assured that it is the safest voting system.

Addressing concerns, the CEC stated, "There is no ghost inside the EVM. It is the safest method, and it is being used after considering all aspects. If anyone can prove any fault with the EVMs, then I will take the responsibility myself."

He reaffirmed his confidence in the EVMs and assured that they have been thoroughly evaluated and implemented.

The CEC further informed that every polling station will be monitored through CCTV cameras on the polling day, and immediate action will be taken in case of any irregularity.

Regarding the electoral code of conduct, the CEC emphasised that violence will not be tolerated in the elections. He warned candidates against actions that could invalidate their candidature, urging them to adhere to the rules and regulations.

In response to a question from journalists, the CEC mentioned that while the election expenditure limit is fixed according to the 2008 rules, it can be reconsidered in light of the current reality.

He also highlighted the laws against using banners and posters wrapped in polythene, stating that the police have the authority to remove such banners and posters. He stressed the importance of raising awareness about the global problem of polythene usage.

The event was attended by Election Commission Secretary Mohammad Jahangir and Returning Officer Faisal Quader, as well as mayoral candidates, councillor candidates, and reserved ward women councillor candidates from various political parties. The Sylhet City Corporation election is scheduled to take place on 21 June.