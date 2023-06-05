100% conditions to be met for registration of political parties: EC

Political parties seeking official registration must fulfil the conditions of the Political Parties Registration Act, 2008, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the Agargaon office of the Election Commission (EC), he said the EC had already released the initial list of 12 parties seeking registration.

According to the announced action plan, the EC will publish the final list within this month.

Alamgir said the EC will give an advertisement announcing the new parties if all the conditions in the act are met. If anyone raises objections, those will also be looked into.

He said the EC has received information about the central office and the committee of the 12 parties.

"But I have not received the complete information… After the next three or four days, we will be able to say what we have received.

"Our target is to complete the registration by June. If the objection hearing is delayed for some reason, it may go to July."

The 12 parties selected after the primary scrutiny are – AB Party (Amar Bangladesh Party), Bangladesh Nationalist Movement, Bangladesh Humanist Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nagorik Oikya, Bangladesh Sanatan Party, Bangladesh Supreme Party, Bangladesh Labour Party, Bangladesh Minority Janata Party, Bangladesh People's Party, Democratic Party, and Bangladesh Liberal Democratic Party.

Among the parties, Gono Odhikar Parishad is led by Dr Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque Nur, former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu). Former Ducsu VP Mahmudur Rahman Manna is leading the Nagorik Oikya.