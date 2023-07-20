Election Commission displeased over attack on Hero Alom: EC Alamgir 

Election Commission displeased over attack on Hero Alom: EC Alamgir 

Election Commissioner Md Alom gir has said the Election Commission is somewhat dissatisfied over the incident of attack on an independent candidate of Dhaka 17 by-polls Ashraful Alom , popularly known as Hero Alom .

"We are a little displeased because polling took place in 124 centres. There was no disturbance anywhere. An incident happened between 3:30 and 3:30 pm [at a centre in Banani]. We are not satisfied with the incident at all. That is why we have asked the DMP commissioner to look into the matter and take exemplary disciplinary action," he told reporters at his office in Nirbachan Bhaban on Thursday.

Asked whether there was any negligence on the part of the authorities or the EC, Alom gir said ensuring security for a candidate is the responsibility of everyone including the EC. So, there might be negligence there. The police are working to identify the perpetrators and action will be taken against them.

He further said all necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Regarding the statements issued by the embassies of 12 countries and the EU over the attack on Hero Alom , the election commissioner said, "There was no weakness on our [Election Commission] part. They have made a statement about an unexpected incident. It is a matter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. But it is true that our law has been violated. We have to take action for this."

When asked if the on-duty police were negligent, Alom said no untoward incident occurred in other polling centres. No such thing happened in local government elections where police, Ansar, and BGB members carried out their duties properly. Hence, there is no scope to say that police were negligent in their duty.

"We are satisfied with the role of the police. But in some cases, there may be negligence in some places. In such cases, we have asked police to investigate and take action," he added.

