No external pressure over polls: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir today reiterated that there is no pressure from abroad over the upcoming national election.

"They [foreigners] just wanted to know that the Election Commission will arrange a fair election," he said while talking to reporters after a view-exchange meeting with Gazipur district returning officers, assistant returning officers, law enforcement officials and election officials over the 12th parliamentary election at the Bhawal conference room of Gazipur Deputy Commissioner office.

Mentioning that the army will play a role in this election as a striking force, Md Alamgir said they will move following the direction of the police administration, returning officers, and presiding officers.

He further said the election will be held in a very peaceful and disciplined manner.

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Abul Fateh Mohammad Shafiqul Islam presided over the meeting while GMP Police Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam, District Superintendent of Police Kazi Shafiqul Alam, RAB-1 Porabari Camp Commander Yasir Arafat Hossain, BGB Commander Rafiqul Islam, District Election Officer AHM Kamrul Hasan and other responsible officials were present.