No external pressure over polls: EC Alamgir

Bangladesh

UNB
17 December, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 08:33 pm

Related News

No external pressure over polls: EC Alamgir

He said the election will be held in a very peaceful and disciplined manner

UNB
17 December, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 08:33 pm
A file photo of Election Commissioner Md Alamgir speaking at a press conference. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Election Commissioner Md Alamgir speaking at a press conference. Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir today reiterated that there is no pressure from abroad over the upcoming national election.

"They [foreigners] just wanted to know that the Election Commission will arrange a fair election," he said while talking to reporters after a view-exchange meeting with Gazipur district returning officers, assistant returning officers, law enforcement officials and election officials over the 12th parliamentary election at the Bhawal conference room of Gazipur Deputy Commissioner office.

Mentioning that the army will play a role in this election as a striking force, Md Alamgir said they will move following the direction of the police administration, returning officers, and presiding officers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He further said the election will be held in a very peaceful and disciplined manner. 

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Abul Fateh Mohammad Shafiqul Islam presided over the meeting while GMP Police Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam, District Superintendent of Police Kazi Shafiqul Alam, RAB-1 Porabari Camp Commander Yasir Arafat Hossain, BGB Commander Rafiqul Islam, District Election Officer AHM Kamrul Hasan and other responsible officials were present.

Top News / Politics

Election Commissioner Alamgir / pressure / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

8h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

1h | TBS SPORTS
The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

2h | TBS Economy
Ukraine even wants to send disabled people to war

Ukraine even wants to send disabled people to war

1h | TBS World
Pakistan uses artificial rain for the first time to fight pollution

Pakistan uses artificial rain for the first time to fight pollution

3h | TBS World