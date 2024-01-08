AL's partner parties lost 4 out of 6 seats despite running with boat symbol

Members of the 14-party alliance led by Awami League (AL) could not secure victory in four of the six constituencies where they ran with the boat symbol.

Only Rashed Khan Menon and Rezaul Karim Tansen from the 14-party alliance won from the seats shared by AL.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haque Inu ran from the Kushtia-2 constituency with the boat symbol.

Two more members of the party ran with the boat symbol, among them, Rezaul Karim Tansen won the Bogura-4 seat; however, Mosharraf Hossain lost in the Laxmipur-4 constituency.

AL gave the Bangladesh Workers Party two seats. Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon won in one of two seats.

Bangladesh Workers Party's candidate Fazle Hossain Badsha lost to independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman in Rajshahi-2.

AL gave three seats to Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, but won only one.

Bogura-4 candidate AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen from the party.

Besides, Lakshmipur-4 candidate Mosharraf Hossain lost his seat to an independent candidate Md Abdullah Independent.

Apart from this, JP chairman Anwar Hossain Manju was given Pirojpur-2 seat. Although he had won this seat twice before, he lost this time.

Since 2008, the AL-led 14-party alliance have been holding elections under a coalition.

AL gave up 16 seats to its partners during the 11th parliamentary elections.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal won two seats during the election, the Workers Party won 3 seats, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh won 2 seats and the Tariqat Federation won 1 seat.